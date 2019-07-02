ATHENS — The graveside service for Donald Gene McMeans, Jr., 62, of Athens will be Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Poplar Creek Cemetery with Jerry Batts officiating.
Mr. McMeans passed away on Sunday June 30, 2019. He was born October 20, 1956 in Limestone County to Donald Gene McMeans, Sr. and Barbara Gordon McMeans.
Mr. McMeans was an employee of International Paper for 28 years. He was a lifelong member of IBEW 55B and a cattle farmer.
Mr. McMeans is survived by his parents; loving wife, Harriet Huffman McMeans for 39 years of Athens; one son, Donald “Trey” G. McMeans III of Birmingham; one daughter, Beth McMeans Chambers and husband, Joey; two sisters, Sonya Groover and Bobbie Hamilton; and one grandchild, Luke Chambers.
