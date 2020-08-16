GREEN HILL
Donald Glen “Donnie” Crosslin, 68, of Green Hill, AL, passed away August 13, 2020 at NAMC. Donnie was born in Lauderdale County on July 17, 1952. He retired from Tarkett in 2013 where he had worked for 37 years. Donnie was an avid Alabama Crimson Tide fan and enjoyed going to games when he was in good health.
Donnie is survived by sisters, Mary S. Elledge (Charles) and Cindi Beadle; nephews, Ben Elledge (Mandy), Alan Elledge, Nick Beadle (Amanda), and Lee Beadle; great-niece, Leah Beadle;
He was preceded in death by parents, Cloyd and Juanita Wilson Crosslin; brother-in-law, Roy Beadle.
Visitation was Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service followed at 11a.m. with Bro. Gregg Woodard officiating. Burial was in Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Charles Elledge, Ben Elledge, Alan Elledge, Lynn Crosslin, Mike Crosslin, and Freddie Ashley. Honorary pallbearers were G.W. Crosslin and Ray Cox.
The family requests that donations be made in Donnie’s memory to:
American Diabetes Association 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900 Arlington, VA 22202, askada@diabetes.org.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
