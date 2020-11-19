KILLEN — Donald Glenn McGee, 75, of Killen died Monday, November 16, 2020, at North Alabama Medical Center.
Visitation will be Friday, November 20, 2020, at Elkins East Chapel from 12-2 PM. Funeral services will follow at 2 PM in the Chapel.
Mr. McGee served in the US Air Force. He was preceded in death by his parents, Millard and Elna McGee.
Mr. McGee is survived by his loving wife, Judith McGee; children, James Ashley McGee (Deb), Shelia Collette Guiler (Rob), Rachel Dawn Ackley, and Allison Renee Simbeck-Cissom (Geoff); ten grandchildren, Maceon McGee, Zachary McGee, Reese McGee, Emma Guiler, Ellie Guiler, Luke Guiler, Matthew Ackley, Braxton Cissom, Aidan Cissom, and Kaleigh Simbeck; two great-grandchildren, Rylee McGee and Kaceon McGee.
In lieu of flowers, there has been a “Donald McGee Benefit Fund” at Bank Independent.
