F.2.27.22 Donald Gray.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Donald “Donnie” Gray, 62, of Florence, Al., passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5th 2022 at Rhodesville United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Bro. Wayne Geans will lead the service.

Donnie was a native of Lauderdale County and was affectionately known as “Papaw” by all of his grandchildren, a title that he carried with great pride and honor.

He was preceded in death by his father, Myron Gray; and his sister, Teresa Robinson.

He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teddie Gray; two sons, Dustin Gray, and Mitchell Terry; bonus daughter, Jennifer; four grandchildren, Gavin, Brackyn, Kenslee and Aubrey; two sisters, Lisa and Myra; and mother, Faye; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Donald will be remembered as a jolly soul who loved his family and Alabama Football.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Pons and the entire medical staff at NAMC for their dedication to him while under their care.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.