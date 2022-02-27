FLORENCE — Donald “Donnie” Gray, 62, of Florence, Al., passed away on Thursday, February 24, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5th 2022 at Rhodesville United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Bro. Wayne Geans will lead the service.
Donnie was a native of Lauderdale County and was affectionately known as “Papaw” by all of his grandchildren, a title that he carried with great pride and honor.
He was preceded in death by his father, Myron Gray; and his sister, Teresa Robinson.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teddie Gray; two sons, Dustin Gray, and Mitchell Terry; bonus daughter, Jennifer; four grandchildren, Gavin, Brackyn, Kenslee and Aubrey; two sisters, Lisa and Myra; and mother, Faye; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Donald will be remembered as a jolly soul who loved his family and Alabama Football.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Pons and the entire medical staff at NAMC for their dedication to him while under their care.
