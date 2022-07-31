MOULTON — Donald “Don” Hale, 86, of Moulton, passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022 . Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m., on Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Monday, at the funeral home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens. Dan was married to Mattie Nell Hale.

