FLORENCE — Donald “Hawg” Rowland Behel, 75, of Florence, passed away August 12, 2019 at North Alabama Medical Center. Mr. Behel was retired from BellSouth. He served as a Deacon at Glendale Church of Christ and was a member of “The Hood” at Lindsey Creek.
Visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The memorial service will begin at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Ben Siegel will be officiating.
Donnie was preceded in death by son, Timothy Paul; parents, Rowland A. Behel and Vera Idelle Rickard Behel; a brother, Carrol Behel; a niece, Becky Smith and a nephew, Richard Smith.
He is survived by wife, Carolyn Smith Behel; son, Tim Behel (Cheloe); daughters, Melissa “Missy” Terry (Corey) and Brandi Hardin (Chris); brother, D.C. “Jim” Behel (Gail); sisters, Joyce Miller and Delinda Redding (Barry); grandchildren, Justin and Emma Rickard, Sawyer and Dakota Behel, and Colton and Charley Hardin; great-grandchild, Noah Rickard; nephew, David Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the North Alabama Children’s Home.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
Commented