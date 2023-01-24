TUSCUMBIA — Donald O’Neal Hurst, 88, of Tuscumbia, passed away Saturday, January 21, 2022.
The memorial visitation will be Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. A memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel with Howell Bigham officiating.
Donald was born September 17, 1934, in Sheffield, AL., to his parents, Robert N. and Mary Lucille Hurst. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy Reserve, serving for 8 years. Donald was a member of Valdosta Church of Christ and a 66 year member of the Pipefitters Local 760.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Peggy Bennett Hurst; his parents; and his special sister, Carolyn Hurst Calvert (Jack).
Donald is survived by his daughters, Donna Hurst South (James South) and Tina Hurst Reid (Wesley Reid); grandchildren, Amanda South Cooper, Jim South (Mandy), Ashley Reid (Mike), Allison Reid Pounders, and Austin Reid (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Landers, Logan Landers (Papa’s Little Buddy), Ellie South, Reese South, Aubrey Reid, Hayden Pounders, Ansleigh Mitchell, and expecting in February, Asher Reid; special brother-in-law, Kenneth Rhoden; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
The family expresses special thanks to the Church at Valdosta for their prayers, cards, and words of encouragement, good friends of Local 760, Keith Huntley, Greg Ezell, Tim Martin, and Wayne Brewer (Peggy), Dr. Josh Vacik, and the special staff of Gentiva Hospice.
