TUSCUMBIA — Donald O. Hurst, 88, died Saturday, January 21, 2023. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday, January 24, 2023, from 9:30-11 a.m., At Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. The memorial service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

