ST. JOSEPH, TENNESSEE — Donald James Hanson, 80, died October 11, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Central Heights. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Central Heights Community Cemetery. Plese visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave online condolences.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.