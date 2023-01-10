KILLEN — Donald Keith Montgomery, 52, died January 7, 2023. Funeral will be today at 3 p.m. at Shackelford Funeral Directors, Collinwood with burial in Memorial Gardens. He was the father of Ashlyn Grace Montgomery of Killen.

