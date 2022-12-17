FLORENCE — Donald Earl Lapain, 77, died December 14, 2022.

There are no services planned at this time.

Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

You may sign the register at wfunerals.com.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Lapain.

