HAMILTON — Donald Lee Dodd Sr., 75 died January 12, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Love Joy Church. Family visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. with a funeral service for family beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in the adjoining cemetery. Hamilton Funeral Home is directing.

