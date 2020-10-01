KILLEN — Donald Lee Keeton, 68, died September 30, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Word Fellowship Church. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. at the church with burial in Roger’s Chapel Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Ruple Keeton. Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.