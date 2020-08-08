MUSCLE SHOALS — Donald Lee “Wabbit” Wyand died August 6, 2020. There will be no services at this time. Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia, is assisting the family. Mr. Wyand was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in the Vietnam War.

