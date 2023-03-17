Donald Leon “Don” Armstrong, 85, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. Visitation will be today, March 17, from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Sheffield. A memorial service will immediately follow at the church with Rev. Jaina Glaze officiating.
Don was a member of First Presbyterian Church, Sheffield, where he served as an elder. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, serving for ten years, and a member of Masonic Lodge #503 in Sheffield. Don served on the Sheffield Recreation Board for twenty-two years, the Tourism Board for seven years, the Utility Board for seven years, and the Keller Foundation Board for ten years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and Rip Armstrong.
Don is survived by his wife of sixty-four years, Judy Heiskell Armstrong; sons, Donald Leon Armstrong Jr. and wife, Mary, and David Heiskell Armstrong and wife, Sandy; grandchildren, Mary Rachel Armstrong, David Samuel Armstrong and wife, Abby Jane, and Jacob Andrew Armstrong; and great-granddaughter, Anna Claire Armstrong.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Joe Cooney, Don Ruggles, Braxton Ashe, Alton Tabareux, Johnny Dill, Dr. Richard Deal, Gene Hamby, Ian Sanford, Bobby Rutledge, Dr. Bob Mathews, Dr. Larry Holcomb, and Russ Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made to First Presbyterian Church, Sheffield, 130 E 5th St., Sheffield, AL 35660.
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day.
If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Commented