FLORENCE — Donald Leon Lawson, 76, of Florence, AL passed away Thursday, July 5, 2019. A memorial visitation will be Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel.
He was preceded in death by his father, Grover Lawson.
He is survived by his children, Mary Montgomery (Randall), Pam Lawson and Randall Lawson; grandchildren, Brad Montgomery and Christian Hillis (Jacob); two great-grandchildren; mother, Dorothy Lawson; brother and sisters, Linda Rhodes, Carol Ackley, Angela Nash and Steve Lawson; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Heart Association.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
