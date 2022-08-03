FLORENCE — Donald Lynn Jaynes, 60, died August 1, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of Christ. Funeral will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at the church. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

