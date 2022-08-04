FLORENCE — Donald Lynn Jaynes, The Tractor Man of Florence, AL went home to be with the Lord August 1, 2022 at the age 60 while working on his International truck.
Visitation will be Friday, August 5 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. and Saturday, August 6 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of Christ. Funeral service will be Saturday, August 6, at 3:00 p.m. at the church with Brother Dale Boren and Brother Sonny Owens officiating. Williams Funeral home is assisting the family. Pallbearers are Randall McCain, Kenneth Dawson, Jesse Barnard, Carlos Thigpen, Melvin Behel, and Mike Vickery.
Donald was a member of Mt. Zion Church of Christ and owner of Jaynes Tractor Supply. Everyone who knew Donald knew that he had two loves, his family and his tractors. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Martha Jaynes; and in-laws, Rayburn and Doris Wright.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Libby Jaynes; children, Amiee Barnard (Jesse), Sarah Jaynes, and Miranda Thigpen (Carlos). Additional survivors include his grandchildren, Landen Barnard, Kaylyne Barnard, Raeleigh Thigpen, and Savannah Thigpen.
Commented