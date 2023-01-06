IRON CITY, TENNESSEE — Donald Mack Phillips, 78, died January 3, 2023. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery. He was retired from Murray Ohio.

