TISHOMINGO, MISSISSIPPI — Donald Ray “John” Maxwell, 59, died Thursday, January 20, 2022. Visitation will be from 6-9 p.m., Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Ludlam Funeral Home. The funeral will be Wednesday, at 1 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and loved his pet bird, Nikki.

