RUSSELLVILLE — Donald Meade, 71, died November 23, 2021. Visitation will be Thursday from 11:30 am. to 12:30 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home of Russellville with funeral following at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Luke Town Cemetery in Russellville. He is the father of Darrell Meade.

