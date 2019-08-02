KILLEN — Donald Moore Marroletti, 85, passed away Tuesday evening at home with family. Donald was born in 1934 in New Jersey, to Louis and Irene Marroletti. He grew up in Merchantville, NJ where he enlisted in the United States Navy, serving on the USS Sea Robin. Donald enjoyed a lifelong career as a long distance truck driver, where he had the opportunity to visit almost all 50 states, calling home Pennsylvania, where he resided with his wife, Hope Marroletti, and their two children.
He is survived in death by his son, Jay Marroletti and daughter, Donna Marroletti Coots; three grandchildren, Tiffany Marroletti, Joshua Coots and Nicholas Coots; and great-grandchild, Winston Coots.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3rd, at Elkins East Chapel.
