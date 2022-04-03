FLORENCE — Donald Frederick Nolte, 54, died March 29, 2022. Visitation will be held Sunday, April 3, 2022 from 1-3 p.m., at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home.

