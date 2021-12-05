TUSCUMBIA — On December 2, 2021, Donald Ray Oswalt, of Tuscumbia, AL., passed away at home. He was 59 years old. His family will receive friends on Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home in Tuscumbia. His funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery Sheffield, with Bro. Greg Willis officiating.
Donny Ray is a member of the Body of Christ. He loved Alabama football and Nascar. He was a Material Handler at North American Lighting.
Donny Ray was preceded in death by his father, Lee Roy Oswalt; his mother, Alice Hayes Isbell; and his brother, Johnny Oswalt.
He is survived by his wife, Renee Oswalt; daughter Lee Ann Kimbrough (Jace) of Tuscumbia, AL; sons Donald “DJ” Oswalt Jr. of Tuscumbia, AL., and Bradley Oswalt (Danielle) of Tuscumbia, AL; stepdaughter, Jessica Quillen of Lexington, AL; brothers, Tommy Oswalt (Luisa) of Muscle Shoals, AL and Ronnie Oswalt (Kim) of Muscle Shoals, AL; granddaughters, Karlee Kimbrough, Jayde Oswalt and Bella Oswalt; grandsons, Ethan Kimbrough and Tristan Oswalt; numerous nieces and nephews; and furbabies Abbie, Dexter, Lucy & Josie. Pallbearers will be Jace Kimbrough, Ethan Kimbrough, Tommy Oswalt, Ronnie Oswalt, Raven Patterson and Emmett Thompkins.
Because I Love You So
Time will not dim the face I love, the voice I heard each day. The many things you did for me, in your own special way. All my life I’ll miss you, as the years come and go. But in my heart I’ll keep you, because I love you so.
