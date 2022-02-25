FLORENCE — Donald Patrick Weatherford, 88, died February 23, 2022. Visitation will be Monday from 12 to 2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

