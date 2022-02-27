FLORENCE — Donald Patrick Weatherford, 88, of Florence, passed away Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at his home with family by his side. Donnie was born on July 11, 1933 in Florence. He served in the U.S. Army and retired from Reynolds Metals.
Visitation will be Monday, February 28, 2022 from 12-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens with Henry Melton officiating.
Donnie was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Weatherford and Lola Patrick Weatherford; brothers, Jack and Gerald; sister, Norma Pounders; and daughters-in-law, Kelly Hannah and Vicki Doyle.
He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Patricia; sons, Mark (Tammy), Todd (Chasity), and Brad (Chandra); grandchildren, Rachel White (Austin), Allison Weatherford, Chase Weatherford, Josh Weatherford, Mitchell Hutson (Bailey), Bryce Hutson, Caitlin Farris, and Allison Farris; great-granddaughter, Carolyn White; and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth Weatherford.
Donnie will be greatly missed as a loving father, grangran, and friend. He had a passion for football, golf, and chocolate desserts. He served as the family dessert monitor. He enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and coaching Little League.
Pallbearers will be Josh Weatherford, Chase Weatherford, Mitchell Hutson, Bryce Hutson, Steve Mitchell, Nathan Allen, and Bobby Buffaloe.
An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
