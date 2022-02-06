RUSSELLVILLE — Donald LeRoy Pennington, age 74, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, February 03, 2022 at Terrace Manor Nursing Home. He is now enjoying the views of Heaven, reunited with his wife, Rena and more alive now than ever before.
Donald worked at Reynolds for most of his life as an oiler and was known by his co-workers as “Little Penny”. He served for 13 years on the Littleville City Council and he attended Russellville Church of Christ for 34 years. His family says “Donald was about as stubborn as any mule, but would give you the shirt off of his back to help anyone.” He loved to go out to eat, visit with his friends, and to tell stories. Donald Pennington will be remembered as a good man.
He was preceded in death his wife of 37 years, Emma Rena Nichols Pennington; parents, William Henry “Bill” Pennington and Katie Earlene Gilbert Pennington; and daughter, Tammy Mechelle Stogner.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Angela Carmen Chadbourne (Charles), Donald LeRoy Pennington, Jr., Julian Dax Pennington (Tabitha Randolph), Heather Pennington (Terence Graham); brother, William “Bill” Henry Pennington Jr (wife, Marilyn); sisters, Marsha Joyce Hunt (husband, Mike), Wanda Carol Dobbins (husband, Dallas), Kaye Evelyn McDonald (husband, Ron); grandchildren, Tori Miller, Tet Miller, Brandon Pennington, Jonathan Pennington, Alex Pennington, Lexi Soria, Giovonni Koger, TaLiyah Graham; and a host of nieces and nephews.
The visitation will be 11:00 a.m. - noon Monday, February 07, 2022 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The service will follow at 12:00 noon in the chapel with Bro. Daniel Parrish and Bro. Billy Pennington officiating at the service. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens in Florence.
The family would like to offer a heartfelt thanks to the nurses and staff of Terrance Manor and also to the Littleville Volunteer Fire Department and First Responders for your love and care of our family.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
