HUNTSVILLE — Donald R. O’Kain, 80, died November 11, 2022. Private graveside services were held Sunday, November 13, 2022 at the Harvey Cemetery with Taylor Funeral Home directing. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Florence Boulevard Church of Christ. Taylor Funeral Home, Dickson, TN 37055.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.