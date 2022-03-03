LYNN, ALABAMA — Donald Randy Tittle, 69, died March 1, 2022. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to noon at Crossroads Church of Christ, Lynn. Funeral will follow with burial in Crossroads Cemetery. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

