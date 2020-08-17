CHEROKEE — Donald Ray Hamm, 81, died Friday, August 14, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Monday, at 11 a.m., at Morris Hill Cemetery. The family would like to express a special thanks to the staff of Cypress Cove Rehab in Muscle Shoals, for their wonderful care.

