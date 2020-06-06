RUSSELLVILLE — Donald Ray Johnson, age 49, of Russellville, passed away June 5, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, June 8th from 10:30 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Spry-Williams Funeral Home. A graveside service will be follow at Fergason Cemetery in Hatton at 2:00 p.m.
Donald was preceded in death by his mother, Linda Sue Woods and husband, Harold Taylor Woods; father, Milton Johnson; and brother, Calvin Johnson.
Survivors include his loving wife, April Felicia Johnson; children, Mattison Caldwell (Jonathan), Ariel Baker (Will Burns), Bradley Reed (Katelyn Streetman), Keria Reed, Bradley Oliver and Shanna Hopper; nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; brothers, Jason Johnson and Wade Woods (Bethany); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, a proud Seabee. He loved drag racing, music, and four wheeler riding, but most of all, he was totally dedicated to his family. He never met a stranger and would do anything within his power to lift the spirits of anyone who was down.
The family would like to thank Dr. Lyman Mitchell and the PCU and CCU of North Alabama Medical Center for their loving care.
Commented