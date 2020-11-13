FLORENCE — Donald Ray Oakley, 80, died November 11, 2020. Visitation will be Saturday at Greenview Memorial Park at the gravesite from 9:30 until 10 a.m. A graveside service will follow. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family.

