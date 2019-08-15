FLORENCE — Donald Ray Waller, 64, died August 14, 2019. Visitation will be Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Waller.
