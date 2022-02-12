WESTPOINT, TENNESSEE — Donald Rex Caperton, 83, died February 9, 2022. Visitation will be tonight from 5 to 7 at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will be Sunday at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. He served his country in the U.S. Army.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.