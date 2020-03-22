FLORENCE — Donald Roy Aycock, age 72 of Florence, AL, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020.
He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force where he was stationed in Thailand. It was his honor to serve the citizens of Muscle Shoals for 35 years where he proudly retired as a captain at Muscle Shoals Police Department. Following his retirement, he continued to serve his community by being a school resource officer at Russellville City Schools. He loved spending time with his family and friends and was most relaxed on his Harley or by the pool.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Ila Aycock; sister, Sandra Barnes; infant sister, Karen Sue Aycock; and grandson, Brandon Aycock.
He is survived by his loving wife, Gina Aycock of Florence, AL; sons, Jeff Aycock (Tonya) and Adam Aycock; daughters, Amy Keeton (Richard) and Ann Aycock; stepson, Christopher Webb (Brianna); stepdaughters, Amber Parker and Michelle Wilkinson (Jake); grandchildren, Kaleb Dover, Alex Aycock, Brently Aycock, Hannah Keeton and Logan Keeton; stepgrandchildren, Hayden Parker, Alex Webb and J.T. Webb; great-grandchildren, Kaylee Dover and Khloe Dover.
Special thanks to UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center for the care given to our loved one.
A memorial to be announced at a later date.
Donations can be made to the Melanoma Cancer Foundation.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family.
Condolences may be left at http://www.colbertmemorial.com.
