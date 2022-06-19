FLORENCE — Donald Eugene “Don” Srygley, Jr., 61, of Florence, formerly of Sheffield, died Friday, June 17, 2022. There will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date.
Don was loving and devoted husband, father, best “GDiddy”, friend, and mentor. He was a notable, Grammy nominated, audio engineer, producer, guitarist, and musician. Don was preceded in death by his mother, Sandra Lee Srygley.
He is survived by his lifelong partner and friend, Catherine Bratcher Srygley; father, Donald Eugene “Donnie” Srygley, Sr. (Della); children, Donald Eugene “Tre” Srygley III, Samantha Lee Srygley-Chopper (Aaron), Tyra Don Newkirk (Buster), Allen Michael Newkirk, and Stephen “Alex” Homer; grandchildren, Emma Newkirk, Ella Fisher, Callie Srygley, AJ Chopper, Nolan Woodard, Scarlet Srygley, Dylan Woodard, Taylor Chopper, Skylar Woodard; brothers, Lee and Tracy Srygley; and nephew, Levi Srygley.
The family expresses special thanks to all his close friends, supporters, caretakers, and doctors, especially, Dr. Therrien for giving Don an extra year of life.
