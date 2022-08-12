LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Donald Steven Cone, 70, died August 7, 2022. Visitation will be today from 3:30 to 7 p.m. at Loretto Memorial Chapel. A Memorial Service will follow at 7 p.m. in the chapel.

