FLORENCE — Donald Terry Norton, 70, died January 17, 2022. Visitation will be Saturday from 11-1 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Arrangements are by Greenview Funeral Home.

