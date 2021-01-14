TUPELO, MISSISSIPPI — Donald Wayne Barnes, 72, died January 12, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, Red Bay with Deaton Funeral Home directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.