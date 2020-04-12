STELLA, ARKANSAS — Donald Wayne Davidson, 90, of Stella, Arkansas, passed away Tuesday, April 8, 2020.
Donald was born the sixth of nine children in a log house in Stella, Arkansas on March 4, 1930. He was a 1948 graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School. He was a pitcher for the school baseball team his junior and senior years and played American Legion Baseball.
Donald explored a variety of successful careers. He traveled to harvest fruit in Washington in 1949 and traveled to harvest wheat in Kansas in 1950. He was employed by the Arkansas Forestry Commission in 1951 and then served as a sheriff’s deputy in Washington County, Arkansas. He was a 1961 graduate of the National Radio Institute and earned a Commercial Radio Telephone License.
He operated Davidson’s Communications in Muscle Shoals, Alabama for nearly two decades and retired from Ford Motor Company’s Sheffield, Alabama plant in 1984 after 27 years of service. He then returned to his native Izard County, Arkansas where he raised beef cattle and served in several public service roles, including Director, Office of Emergency Services, and Sheriff’s Department Dispatcher. He was elected and served as Izard County Judge in 1995 and 1996.
His interests included amateur radio (call sign WA4AYM), electronics, weather, farming, genealogy, and history, particularly that of the American Civil War. He was also interested in aviation and performed his first solo flight in 1965.
He was a member of the Sage Baptist Church, an ordained deacon, and served many years as church treasurer. Donald considered accepting the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior and being baptized to be the most important decisions in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Eli Davidson and Agnes Reeves Davidson; his siblings Joseph Reeves Davidson, Meda Marie Calhoun, Jimmie Clarence Davidson, Vestal Imogene “Deanie” Dunn, Evelyn Rhudene “Lynn” Ford; his daughter, Rebecca Ann Cox; and his great-granddaughter Grace Lynn Vandiver.
He is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Treva Moser Davidson of Tuscumbia, Alabama; siblings Robert Eli Davidson of Stella, Arkansas, Betty Ann Caraway of Texarkana, Arkansas, and Marian Sue Carpenter of Marine, Illinois; daughter Donna Davidson Wright and husband Philip Alan Wright, Sr. of Tuscumbia, Alabama; daughter Jennifer Davidson Fite of Tuscumbia, Alabama.; son Michael Wayne Davidson and wife Olivia Preuit Davidson of Birmingham, Alabama.
He is survived by grandchildren, Philip Alan Wright, Jr. and wife Juliana of Huntsville, Alabama; Suzanne Richards of Hanceville, Alabama; Samantha Rae Hamilton of Cherokee, Alabama; Michael Allen Fite, Jr. of Eva, Alabama.; Benjamin Davidson Fite and wife Whitney of Hartselle, Alabama; Rachel Cox Vandiver and husband Corey of Anchorage, Alaska; Amanda Ashley Cox of Ft. Worth, Texas; and Matthew David Cox of Pearland, Texas.
His surviving great-grandchildren include Evan Arthur Wright of Auburn, Alabama.; Alex Charles Wright of Huntsville, Alabama; Garret Alan Wright of Huntsville, Alabama; William Davidson Richards of Tuscumbia, Alabama; Laura Elizabeth Richards of Tuscumbia, Alabama; Noah Michael Fortner of Decatur, Alabama; Oliver Ryan Fite of Hartselle, Alabama; Elijah Owen Fite of Hartselle, Alabama; Paisley Lynette Fite of Hartselle, Alabama.; Aidan Grant Cox of Anchorage, Alaska; Riley Davidson Cox of Anchorage, Alaska; and Sadie Jo Vandiver of Anchorage, Alaska.
Donald will be remembered as a dedicated husband and father and as an intelligent, hardworking, witty, soft-spoken, and caring man. His life demonstrated his love for God, his family, his country, and the people and land of Izard County, Arkansas.
The family wishes to offer thanks to special caregiver Kimberly Wilson and to Dr. Terence Hart for forty years of compassionate medical care.
A private service officiated by Dr. Rudy Guess will be held in Tuscumbia, Alabama. Burial will be at Finley Creek Cemetery in Izard County, Arkansas. Regrettably, the services will be limited to family members.
Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave a tribute for the family.
Commented