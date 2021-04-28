HAMILTON — Donald Wayne Mays, 86, died April 25, 2021. Visitatio will be Thursday from 1 p.m. until service time beginning at 2 p.m. at Evangel Temple in Hamilton. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens. Hamilton Funeral Home directing.

