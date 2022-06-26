CHEROKEE — Donald Wayne Sanderson, Sr., age 76, of Cherokee, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022. The visitation was Saturday, June 25, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee from 12:00 until 1:00 p.m. The funeral service followed in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. with Dwight Rivers officiating. Burial was in Harris Chapel Cemetery.
Donald was a native of Colbert County, Alabama. He was the owner of Sanderson Plumbing and Heating and was known for his sense of humor. Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Odis and Dorothy Sanderson; brothers, Roger, Terry, Gary, Gregory, and Bruce Sanderson; and sisters, Charlotte Brown and Beverly Mitchell.
Donald is survived by his children, Donald Wayne Sanderson, Jr. and Anna Stone (Michael); and his grandchildren, Laikyn and Jarrett Sanderson, and Madeline and Marley Stone.
Pallbearers were friends and family.
