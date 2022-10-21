MUSCLE SHOALS

Donald Lawrence Wineman, 90, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. A memorial service will be held on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 2:30 p.m. in Colbert Memorial Chapel. He was a retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army.

