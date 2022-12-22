FLORENCE — Donald York went to be with his Heavenly Father on Thursday, December 8th, 2022, after a long life of service to his country, community, family and friends. Following a visitation at Williams Funeral Home, Don was laid to rest in a graveside ceremony with military honors at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens on December 15th, officiated by Pastor Chris Biernacki of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church.
A native of Cullman, Alabama, Don graduated from the University of North Alabama and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army in 1960. Over the course of his distinguished 26-year military career, Don served his country around the world including two tours of duty in Vietnam, earning numerous military commendations and medals including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, and Defense Meritorious Service Medal. He retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of Colonel.
Don and his beloved wife, Elizabeth Anne York, were active longtime members of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Florence, where they were married in 1964, embarking upon 58 years of
joyful marriage.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, John and Estelle York, and his sister, Barbara. He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Anne York; son, Scott and daughter, Natalie; grandson, Andrew and granddaughter, Lauren; his sister, Shirley Holmes, and his nieces and nephews.
Don was an inspiration to all who knew him, and he will be greatly missed by all those whose lives he blessed.
The family wishes to express its appreciation to the staff of ElderCare Services and Kindred Hospice for their care, concern and assistance.
Memorial donations in Don’s name can be made to Fisher House Foundation (fisherhouse.org).
