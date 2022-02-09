MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE — Donna Allen Holzer, 83, of Maryville, Tennessee, went to be with the Lord February 3, 2022 at Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation. She was born December 30, 1938 in Maryville, Tennessee to the late Herman Randolph and Bessie Sloan Allen.
Donna attended Mars Hill University and the University of Tennessee, and graduated with a degree in music. She was a passionate piano and music teacher for over 40 years.
Donna married Clifford Roy Holzer on April 15, 1960. Together they owned and operated World Bazaar locations in Florence, Alabama and Knoxville, Tennessee. She enjoyed traveling with friends and family, picnicking in the Smoky Mountains, painting, and spending time with her granddaughters.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Bessie Allen; sister, Gail Allen; husband of 60 years, Clifford Holzer; and son and daughter-in-law, Tony and Nancy Holzer.
Donna is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Suzette Holzer; brother, Larry Allen; granddaughters, Hannah (Holzer) Devault and husband Jace, Halle Holzer; nephews, Troy and Randy Allen, and many dear friends.
Though we will miss her dearly, we rejoice in her renewed life in Heaven. A graveside service will be held Thursday, February 10, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. under the pavilion at Grandview Cemetery. The family extends their gratitude to the many friends and neighbors who loved and cared for Donna.
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
