RUSSELLVILLE — Donna Terry Compton, 67, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Donna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alan Compton.

