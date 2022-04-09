RUSSELLVILLE — Donna Terry Compton, 67, passed away Thursday, April 7, 2022. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m., on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 4 p.m., in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Moulton Memory Gardens. Donna is survived by her husband of 51 years, Alan Compton.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Lotteries for April 9
- Applications being accepted for Muscle Shoals Music Camp
- Mars Hill Bible School alum tapped for D.C. post
- Column: Faint signs of progress at the home of the Masters
- Trans kids fear Alabama laws targeting medicine, bathrooms
- UNA's College of Nursing hosting community baby shower
- Sheffield man convicted of shooting into occupied dwelling
- Scheffler up big; Tiger in mix
Most Read
Articles
- Aloha, Muscle Shoals!
- 2 Grammy winners have Shoals connections
- Tuscumbia school board to interview Tate
- 25 officers show up for "Coffee With A Cop"
- Florence takes no action on broadband initiative
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center
- Florence wants more pickleball, tennis courts
- Colbert shelter to remain 'no kill'
- Muscle Shoals City Council told about illegal dumping
- Ceremony to laud Medal of Honor recipient
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Saturday's prep roundup: Tigers rebound to get better of Warriors (1)
- School choice a plus for charter schools (1)
- Annual Shoals Earth Day Fest a no-go for 3rd year (1)
- Snow cover could last a while (1)
- Bill would divert local taxes to ag center (1)
- McBride fifth grader brought loaded gun to school (1)
- US should not get involved in Ukraine (1)
- It's hard to predict schedule for track replacement work (1)
- You said it (1)
- After state final appearance, Wayne County believes standard is back (1)
- Sheriff: Caregiver who was killed had extensive criminal background (1)
Commented