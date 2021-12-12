PHIL CAMPBELL — Donna Cornelius, 56, died Tuesday, December 9, 2021. Visitation will be held today, December 12, 2021 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m., at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m., at the funeral home, with burial in King Cemetery. She was the wife of Roger Wayne Cornelius.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.