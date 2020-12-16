F 12.16.20 Donna Raney.jpg
Buy Now

FLORENCE — Mrs. Donna Craig Raney passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Visitation will be tonight 6:00 to 8:00 at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel with burial to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Eleanor Craig; sisters, June Mason, Elaine Moore.

She is survived by her loving sons, Eric, Kyle, Tim Raney; four grandchildren, Beth, Amy, Meghan, Gavin and two great-grandchildren, Carter, Lexi Kate.

Family and friends serve as pallbearers.

Donna loved to read and travel and be around her family and friends.

You may sign the guest book at sprywilliams.com

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.