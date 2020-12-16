FLORENCE — Mrs. Donna Craig Raney passed away Monday, December 14, 2020. Visitation will be tonight 6:00 to 8:00 at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel with burial to follow in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Emmett and Eleanor Craig; sisters, June Mason, Elaine Moore.
She is survived by her loving sons, Eric, Kyle, Tim Raney; four grandchildren, Beth, Amy, Meghan, Gavin and two great-grandchildren, Carter, Lexi Kate.
Family and friends serve as pallbearers.
Donna loved to read and travel and be around her family and friends.
You may sign the guest book at sprywilliams.com
Commented