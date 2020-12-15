FLORENCE — Donna Craig Raney died December 14, 2020. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She is survived by her loving sons, Eric, Kyle and Tim Raney. You may sign the guest book at sprywilliams.com.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.