HALEYVILLE — Donna Dodd, 68, died February 19, 2023. Visitation will be today from 6 to 9 p.m. at Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville. Funeral will be Thursday at 11 a.m. in the chapel with burial in Winston Memorial Cemetery. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

